We will live-blog the first day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and Lisa Blatt, partner at Arnold & Porter, will introduce the nominee. Senators and the nominee will give opening statements.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recommended Citation: Andrew Hamm, Live blog of confirmation hearing (Day One), SCOTUSblog (Sep. 4, 2018, 9:16 AM), http://www.scotusblog.com/2018/09/live-blog-of-confirmation-hearing-day-one/